Serious crash closes Highway 7 near Agassiz, B.C.

A serious crash has closed a stretch of highway near Agassiz, B.C., investigators say.

Cpl. Dave Noon said in a post on social media the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service team – or ICARS – was sent to Highway 7 for the collision.

"The highway is closed and will remain so for several hours while we investigate," Noon's post shared at about 5:30 a.m. said. "Expect significant delays."

DriveBC said the highway was closed east of Agassiz, at Seabird Island. Drivers were advised to use Highway 1 instead.

No details were given on how many vehicles were involved in the crash. According to the RCMP, ICARS is called to crashes that result in serious injury or death.