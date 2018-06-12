

CTV Vancouver





There were traffic headaches for drivers on Highway 1 early Tuesday morning after a semi-truck’s trailer slammed into an overpass in Langley.

The semi’s haul hit the 4.46-metre Glover Road overpass at around 6 a.m., leaving part of the trailer’s front end crumpled.

Officials were forced to close the right eastbound lane of the highway for more than two hours while they responded to the mess.

It's unclear what caused the crash. Const. Mike Halskov of the RCMP's Lower Mainland Traffic services said there are signs warning truckers that the overpass is coming up.

"There is clear signage on Highway 1 eastbound for commercial drivers approaching Glover," Halskov said.

Overheight trucks are directed to take a detour at 232nd Street.

"Clearly that wasn't done in this instance and we've had some issues," Halskov said.

Police haven't confirmed whether the driver was injured, or how much damage was potentially done to the overpass. Halskov said structural engineers will be assessing the crossing to ensure it's safe for use.