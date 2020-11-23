VANCOUVER -- A McDonald’s restaurant in Richmond was closed over the weekend after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the company said the employee reported the positive test result on Nov. 22, and their last shift was on Nov. 20.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant,” the statement said.

The restaurant on No.3 road was cleaned by a third party and has since reopened, McDonald’s Canada said all crew members who were in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-isolate.

Any customers who visited the location on Nov. 20 are asked to follow the advice of the B.C. CDC.

This is the second McDonald’s in Richmond to report a positive case among staff. The Alderbridge Way location was also closed for cleaning after an exposure in late August.