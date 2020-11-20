VANCOUVER -- Three local hospitals are currently dealing with outbreaks of novel coronavirus, health officials say.

Fraser Health says a staff member at Royal Columbia Hospital in New Westminster has been confirmed to have COVID-19.

The outbreak is currently limited to just one unit, which has been temporarily closed.

The hospital's emergency department remains open.

And another hospital also reported an outbreak, this time in a long-term care facility on campus.

Two staff members at Langley Memorial Hospital have tested positive.

The news comes after an outbreak was reported at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Fraser Health said evidence suggests transmission in a medical unit, and that one patient has tested positive so far.

The unit has been closed to admissions, but the emergency department remains open and there has been no impact to other areas.