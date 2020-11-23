VANCOUVER -- U.S. actor Richard Schiff is praising Canada's public health-care system as he continues battling a COVID-19 infection that recently landed him in hospital.

Schiff and his wife Sheila Kelley, who both appear on the B.C.-filmed TV series "The Good Doctor," caught the novel coronavirus together earlier this month, though his symptoms were more serious.

On Monday, Schiff tweeted that he's doing "incrementally better" since being released from Vancouver General Hospital over the weekend.

"Big thank you to Vancouver General. Yes, socialized medicine," he wrote.

Schiff also credited several members of his care team, both doctors and nurses, as being "efficient, caring and effective."

"They've actually called to follow up. No catastrophic bills! Let's talk about that," Schiff added.

The actor, who is also known for his role on "The West Wing," said he was released on Saturday and picked up by Kelley, who was previously quarantining in the couple's Vancouver home.

While in hospital, Schiff said he was put on oxygen and treated with steroids and remdesivir, a broad-spectrum anti-viral medication administered intravenously. Health Canada authorized the drug earlier this year as a treatment for COVID-19 in adults with pneumonia.

Production on ABC's "The Good Doctor" was temporarily halted over the summer due to a conflict over COVID-19 testing protocols, but reportedly resumed in September.

Filming locations on the show have included Surrey City Hall, Mountain View Cemetery and Vancouver Community College.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione