SURREY, B.C. -- Fraser Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Surrey Memorial Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

One patient has tested positive for the disease so far, but the outbreak is limited to one unit.

That area is temporarily closed to admissions.

“Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients,” said the health authority in a statement.

The emergency department remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas.

Fraser Health says it has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak and has informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information.