VANCOUVER -- Shoppers who frequent several Lower Mainland grocery stores and pharmacies are being warned of possible COVID-19 exposures.

Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarket have all posted exposure notices in recent days.

The T&T exposure notices were for the 2929 Barnet Hwy. location in Coquitlam. The company posted exposure notices on three separate days – Nov. 20, Nov. 21 and Nov. 23 after three associates tested positive. Those associates last worked on Nov. 17, Nov. 13 and Nov. 19, respectively.

In Surrey, an employee at the FreshCo at 7165 138 St. recently tested positive for COVID-19, Sobeys says. That exposure notice was posted on Nov. 20 and the employee last worked on Nov. 13.

At the No Frills on 1971 Lougheed Hwy. in Port Coquitlam, an employee who last worked on Nov. 16 also reported having the disease, a notice posted by Loblaws on Nov. 22 says.

Finally, in a notice posted Monday morning, Loblaws says one of its employees at the Chilliwack Shoppers Drug Mart at 45800 Promontory Rd. tested positive. That employee last worked on Friday.

Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T all say they post their notices for the sake of transparency and remove them after two weeks. Personal information about employees is never shared.

Last Thursday, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a mandatory mask mandate in all indoor public spaces, including retail stores. Masks are now required expect for children under the age of two and anyone who is unable to wear a mask.

Some grocery stores and pharmacies already required masks at their locations.