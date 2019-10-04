

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - The RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing senior near Cultus Lake.

Valentina Kushnarova, 82, had been mushroom-picking and was last seen by a family member Thursday afternoon on Frost Road in the Columbia Valley.

She was reported missing by a family member around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night. Chilliwack RCMP, Chilliwack Search and Rescue, and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service all deployed teams to search for Kushnarova, but the conditions became too challenging to continue.

“The search was initiated last night,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, media relations officer with the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. “It got to a point where it was getting too dark and too dangerous in the terrain.”

The search resumed Friday morning, and police are also asking people in the area to check their properties for any sign of Kushnarova.

She has blue eyes, short grey hair and is just over five feet tall.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

