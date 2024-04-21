VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Search underway for kayakers missing near Sidney, B.C.

    Missing kayakers Nicholas West (left) and Daniel MacAlpine (right) are seen in these images handed out by the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP. Missing kayakers Nicholas West (left) and Daniel MacAlpine (right) are seen in these images handed out by the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP.
    Share

    RCMP say two kayakers are missing in waters near Sidney, B.C., located just north of Victoria, and a search is underway.

    The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is asking for the public's help locating two men who went missing while kayaking from D'Arcy Island to View Beach on Saturday afternoon.

    The RCMP say the men were in a teal blue fibreglass, two-person, tandem kayak.

    They are identified as Daniel MacAlpine, 36, and twenty-six-year-old Nicholas West.

    RCMP say members of Central Saanich Police Department and Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization search and rescue are involved in the search, and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre and Canadian Coast Guard assisting.

    D'Arcy Island, once a leprosy colony from 1891 to 1924, now is part of a national park reserve in Haro Strait, about 17 kilometres from Victoria, and is a popular location for kayakers and campers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News