Search underway for 2 missing in Vancouver Island backcountry

A search is underway on Vancouver Island after two people disappeared on logging roads in the Mount Benson area, west of Nanaimo.

Mounties say 21-year-old Katrina Denmore and 32-year-old Owen Donahue wandered off from two others they were travelling with while on a day trip to the Nanaimo Lakes area Tuesday.

Police say their partners tried to search for the missing pair before ultimately leaving the area and returning to Nanaimo.

The pair, who are both from Nanaimo, were reported missing to the RCMP on Wednesday and a search was begun.

Their black Dodge pickup truck with licence plate PK4724 is also missing.

Police say Nanaimo Search and Rescue have been advised of the disappearance but have not begun an active search.

Denmore is described as an Indigenous woman standing 5'4" and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with pink lettering, and black sweatpants.

Donahue is described as a white man, standing 5'8" and weighing 165 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was said to be wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the pair or their pickup is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.