Search for B.C. man swept away during atmospheric river now a recovery mission

The search for a man missing since he is believed to have been swept away in the fast-flowing waters of the Coquitlam River on Sunday remains active but is now considered a recovery mission.

Robert Belding,59, was last seen near Pipeline Road and Gallete Avenue while walking his brother's dog during the atmospheric river that delivered record amounts of rainfall to Coquitlam and claimed the lives of three other people on the South Coast.

Authorities say he is believed to have entered the river in an effort to save the dog -- which was later found soaking wet but uninjured.

On Friday, swift water rescue specialists will join the search, hoping to locate Belding.

"They will be walking or floating, hopefully the entire river from where Mr. Belding is believed to have gone into the water all the way down as far as the confluence with the Fraser, if necessary," said Ian MacDonald, spokesperson for Coquitlam Search and Rescue.

According to MacDonald, water levels are expected to continue to recede between now and Friday evening as outflows to the river from the Coquitlam Dam are reduced.

He believes Friday will likely present the best possible conditions to locate Belding's body which may be caught up in debris or a log jam beneath the surface.

"At this point it is unfortunately a recovery mission and that's how we're approaching it," MacDonald said. "Regardless of that, we want to return Mr. Belding to his family."

Coquitlam volunteers will be joined by swift water specialists from SAR teams around the lower mainland, along with members of local fire departments.

There is a sense of urgency to cover as much of the river as possible because after the rain returns over the weekend, it's not clear when there will be another opportunity for searchers to safely enter the water.