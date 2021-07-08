VANCOUVER -- Increased capacity and group bookings of up to 10 people are permitted at Science World, as the attraction enters the next stage of reopening now that the province is in Step 3 of its restart plan.

Science World says weddings of up to 50 people can also now be booked at The Green Roof Terrace, which overlooks the False Creek skyline.

Masks will continue to be mandatory for all staff members and visitors ages six and up to ensure the safety of those who have not been vaccinated and visitors are asked to maintain physical distancing.

“It’s clear based on the data that the province’s immunization rollout is helping to keep case numbers down so we are thrilled to offer our visitors more options and excitement during their visit to the dome,” says Science World CEO Tracy Redies in a news release.

“We will proceed with caution, ensuring that we protect our staff and vulnerable populations as we adapt our plan for Phase 3 of B.C.’s restart plan.”

Redies says their focus will remain on expanding learning about science, technology, engineering, art and design and math, also known as STEAM, across the province, both at the dome and virtually to allow more access for those in underserved communities.

Science World will remain open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., booking a time slot to visit ahead of time is still strongly encouraged and walk-ins are subject to availability.