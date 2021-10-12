School in B.C.'s Interior closes due to COVID-19 cases, 'staffing constraints'

An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo. (Source: iStock, DONGSEON_KIM) An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo. (Source: iStock, DONGSEON_KIM)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener