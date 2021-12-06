'Safe to say it's been dead for a long time': Hawk found by B.C. kids was taxidermy, not in need of rescue

The OWL Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society took to social media to report that it received an unusual "rescue" call a few weeks ago that turned out to be a taxidermied bird.

