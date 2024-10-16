'Prolonged heavy rain' coming to B.C.'s South Coast

An atmospheric river is expected to drench B.C.'s South Coast this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The agency issued special weather statements Wednesday, saying "prolonged heavy rain" is expected to start around noon on Friday on the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Estimates of precipitation totals vary from 40 millimetres to 100 millimetres, depending on location.

Strong winds – with gusts of up to 80 km/h – are also in the forecast Saturday.

The weather agency lists a number of potential hazards the incoming stormy weather could create. Those are:

Water pooling on the roads;

Swollen rivers and creek;

Increased risk of washouts, rockfall, and landslides;

Power outages possible from tree damage due to winds.

The rain and wind are expected to "ease" by Sunday afternoon, according to ECCC.