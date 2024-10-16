Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman

Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.

During a news conference on the case Wednesday, investigators released a surveillance video taken from a gas station in the Port Alberni area shortly after the 40-year-old woman was reported missing on July 7, 2022.

Manthorne's vehicle, a white 2021 Jeep Compass, was found abandoned on the side of a logging road south of Nanaimo two days later.

Manthorne was initially believed to be in the company of Justin Hall, an ex-boyfriend, whom she had told friends she was going to meet with on the day she vanished.

Hall was later located by police who determined Manthorne was not with him, police said in a statement shortly after her disappearance.

Hall was found dead in Merritt last year, just before the one-year anniversary of Manthorne's disappearance. On Wednesday, police named Hall as a person of interest in the missing person case.

Surveillance video released

In the newly released video, Hall is seen removing a suitcase from the backseat of Manthorne's vehicle and trying to place it in the trunk. However, a large black tote container is taking up too much room in the trunk so Hall eventually returns the suitcase to the backseat.

The container was not in Manthorne's Jeep when the vehicle was discovered in the forest. Neither the container nor Manthorne's cellphone have ever been found, police said.

Investigators also said Hall was driving Manthorne's vehicle when he pulled into the BC Ferries terminal at Nanaimo's Duke Point and bought a ticket to the B.C. mainland.

Police say Hall, who was alone in the vehicle, seemingly changed his mind and did not board the ferry.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit was called to assist in the search shortly after Manthorne was reported missing.

"We understand that it may be concerning to hear that the VIIMCU has been called to assist," said Insp. Kevin O’Donnell, the officer in charge of the major crimes unit, one week after Manthorne was reported missing.

"However, we want to assure the community that this is not unusual in cases where a person’s disappearance is out of character and criminality cannot be immediately ruled out."

'Absolutely not like her'

Shortly after her disappearance, a friend told CTV News that Manthorne was scheduled to be the maid of honour at a friend's wedding later that month. The wedding would eventually be postponed as friends and family focused instead on finding the missing woman.

Hundreds of volunteers distributed flyers and searched several areas Manthorne was known to frequent, as well as the area where her vehicle was located, but have found no sign of the woman.

"We are all very scared. This is absolutely not like her," friend Kristie St. Claire said one week after Manthorne's disappearance.

"The close network of friends that were attached to that wedding are just devastated about what's happening," she added. "It's affecting people in a large scale at this time, and deeply."

Police say the search for the missing woman continues.

Manthorne is described as a white woman with a slim build who stands roughly five feet tall with blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.