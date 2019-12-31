NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -- A B.C. woman who's waiting for life-saving surgery claims she's been abused at the hands of a nurse.

Beatrice Sallis suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm two days before Christmas and since she's been admitted to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, she alleges she's had some questionable interactions with one particular nurse.

It got to the point where she felt compelled to record one of their conversations, she says, which was prompted when she noticed one of the room lights was on. Due to her aneurysm, she says she isn't supposed to have too much stimulation and requires a dim room.

In the audio recording, she tells the nurse, "That light isn't what I'm supposed to have. It really hurts my eyes. Could you let me know when you're turning it on next time, please?"

"If I remember – if I forget, oh well," the nurse is heard responding.

"Is that how you treat patients?" Sallis asks.

"Yup," the nurse says.

The nurse then tells Sallis that she can report her to a manager and tell her family.

Seconds later, Sallis claims the situation escalated.

"You just pulled my catheter. Don't grab me like that," Sallis says.

"Good. Great. Tell someone who cares. You're irritating," the nurse replies.

"Yes, very nice," Sallis says.

"And you act up for attention and you probably have been doing it your whole life," the nurse says in the recording.

"Really? So you're a psychologist now?"

"Get real," the nurse responds.

Sallis says she shared the recording with the nurses in charge, but that she was disappointed by their response.

"The charge nurse said, 'Don’t worry we'll make sure that she won't be your nurse tonight. We'll have her work with another patient.' And there's this pause and I said, 'I think you're failing to note that she shouldn’t be taking care of anyone until this is reviewed," Sallis told CTV News.

CTV News shared the audio recording with officials at Fraser Health Authority.

In an email statement, spokesperson Tasleem Juma says they are disappointed by what they heard and have spoken to the nurse in question.

"Nursing is a caring profession and every day our nurses go above and beyond to deliver high quality care. This is why this is very disturbing and not reflective of the type of care we expect. We are looking into this further," Juma says. "We are very sorry this patient has had this experience, and have already reached out to them.”

Sallis says that by sharing this recording, she hopes to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

"What about people that aren't assertive enough? Or people (who) aren't capable of even speaking up?"

In the meantime, she is waiting for surgery and after that, she hopes to return home soon.