Rolling Vancouver Whitecaps buoyed by return of Ali Ahmed and Sam Adekugbe

Ali Ahmed wasn't about to let distance and time zones keep him from cheering for his teammates.

While the 23-year-old wingback spent the past several weeks with the Canadian men's soccer team at the Copa America, the Vancouver Whitecaps were never far from his mind.

"I was on the East Coast sometimes, so (I was) staying up, just watching the games, seeing the guys fight and stay together," Ahmed said.

What he saw was a Whitecaps (10-7-5) team in solid form. Vancouver is unbeaten in its last five games across all competitions (4-0-1), including a 1-0 victory over Canadian Premier League side Pacific FC in the first leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal last week.

The club will look to extend the streak Wednesday when it hosts Sporting Kansas City (6-13-5) in Major League Soccer action.

The two sides have already faced off once this season, with the 'Caps taking a 2-1 road win back on May 29.

Vancouver got off to a poor start in that game before buckling down defensively, said Whitecaps captain Ryan Gauld.

“I think we were strong defensively," said the attacking midfielder, who scored twice against SKC. “I think we’re going to need to be like that tomorrow against a good team that’s started picking up results.”

Head coach Vanni Sartini will have options when it comes to selecting his starters on Wednesday. After weeks of juggling a limited roster, Ahmed and Andres Cubas have returned from international duty, while other players, including Sam Adekugbe, are back from injury.

Sartini said he'll make good use of all the bodies in Vancouver's two final MLS games before the Leagues Cup break.

“It’s beautiful because we know we have to push those last two games before the break," he said. "If we do two good results, that could change the outlook of the season, to be honest.”

Injuries have plagued Adekugbe this season, but after recovering from a calf strain, the 29-year-old Canadian defender came off the bench in the Whitecaps' 4-1 rout of St. Louis City in Missouri on Saturday.

Re-adding Adekugbe to the roster is a huge boon for the 'Caps, Sartini said, calling the left-footed fullback one of the best players in the league at his position.

"He's powerful, technical, can defend," the coach said. "So when he’s back 100 per cent, he can help a lot.”

Watching games instead of playing hasn't been ideal, Adekugbe said, but he's had an opportunity to see his team from a different perspective. During the recent run, the biggest difference has been how the 'Caps have persevered, he added.

“I think we’re just a little bit more resilient. I think there’s been times in the season where things haven’t gone well and we’ve struggled to stay in the game," he said. "I think that comes with experience.”

Adekugbe also watched the Canadian men's national team's run at Copa America, albeit with mixed feelings. If not for the calf strain, he likely would have been part of the squad playing — and impressing — at the tournament.

“I’m not going to lie, I was obviously a little bit jealous. It was obviously unfortunate timing with the injury," he said.

Canada's fourth-place performance at Copa America bodes well for the 2026 World Cup, Adekugbe added.

"I think it’s a sign of things to come," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.