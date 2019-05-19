

CTV News Vancouver





A 36-year-old woman is in hospital after falling roughly 20 feet while rock climbing in a provincial park near Penticton on Sunday.

According to Penticton Search and Rescue, the woman suffered back and hip injuries in the fall, but was conscious and breathing when crews reached her in the Grassy Glades area of Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park.

The call came in shortly before noon. A long-line helicopter team from Penticton SAR responded to the scene, while ground crews from Penticton SAR and Penticton Fire Department hiked for roughly 30 minutes from the parking lot to the fall site.

Search manager Dale Jorgensen said he was pleased with the cooperation and communication between teams working on the rescue.

“Everything went extremely well,” he said.