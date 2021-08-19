VANCOUVER -- Police in Pitt Meadows are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery that took place in the city last week.

The incident occurred at a business in the 19800 block of Lougheed Highway on Aug. 9, between 4 and 5 p.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release.

Police did not say what type of business was robbed, or whether the suspect was successful in taking money or goods.

The block mentioned is located at the interchange between Lougheed Highway and Golden Ears Way, and includes Meadowtown shopping centre.

Police said the person of interest, who they also described as a suspect, is a white man with short brown hair. He stands approximately 5'7" tall and was wearing blue jeans and a light grey, hooded pullover shirt, police said, adding that he was wearing "a brown, designer brand, messenger-style bag."

Surveillance images provided by RCMP show the man wearing sunglasses and a cloth face mask.

Police said anyone who recognizes the man in the images or has dash cam video from the area around the time of the robbery should contact Ridge Meadows RCMP and cite file number 21-16254. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.