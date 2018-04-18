

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police say they're investigating road rage as the possible cause of a rollover crash in the city's Shaughnessy neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

A black BMW travelling south on Granville Street collided with a grey Toyota Corolla at around 9 a.m., Const. Jason Doucette told CTV News.

The impact flipped the Corolla onto its side. The car then hit a power pole, knocking down electrical wires that started a small fire on the side of the road.

According to Doucette, the Toyota's driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by emergency crews. He suffered "relatively minor injuries" only. The BMW driver was physically unharmed and remained at the scene.

Police say both drivers are co-operating with police.

Doucette said investigators are still on scene working to confirm the cause of the crash, but police are not ruling out road rage as a factor.

"We're still looking to speak to witnesses. We're speaking to both drivers as well to get their account of what happened," the constable said. "We're reminding people, if you're out, pack your patience, give yourself lots of time to get where you're going," he said. "If someone's displaying some aggressive behaviour, they're trying to bait you in, don't engage. That could escalate things."

It's unclear if anyone could face charges at the end of the investigation, but police are looking at whether offences such as driving without undue care and attention, driving without reasonable consideration for others, mischief and even assault might have been committed.

Anyone who might have witnessed anything of note leading up to the crash is asked to contact police at 604-717-3321.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure