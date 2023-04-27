Rising temperatures prompt special avalanche warning for Western Canada

Backcountry users across Western Canada are being warned to expect dangerous avalanche conditions, as winter transitions to spring and temperatures dramatically rise.

A Special Public Avalanche Warning (SPAW) was issued Thursday by Avalanche Canada— in partnership with Parks Canada, Kananaskis County and B.C.’s government—which the group says is effective through May 1.

The SPAW regions are highlighted in red on a map provided by the groups.

Mike Conlan, a senior avalanche forecaster with Avalanche Canada, warns each day of warm air will increase the level of danger that currently exists for all mountainous regions across the west.

“Regions with persistent or deep persistent slab avalanche problems will be especially problematic, with avalanches potentially involving the full depth of the snowpack,” Conlan said in the release.

Potential avalanches will likely be large and could run all the way to valley bottoms, according to the SPAW.

In addition, Avalanche Canada warns that warming temperatures increase the likelihood of cornice galls—which can be destructive by themselves or as triggers for avalanches.

Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s minister of emergency management and climate readiness, is urging anyone who is considering heading into the backcountry this weekend to take the SPAW seriously.

“We cannot stress the importance of this avalanche warning enough,” Ma said in the statement.

“Sadly, 14 people have lost their lives to avalanches this year—many of whom were extremely experienced,” she continued.

The national average for annual avalanche deaths is 14.

The most recent avalanche fatality in B.C. happened when a trio of snowmobilers got caught up in a slide near Invermere on April 15, resulting in one rider’s death.

Backcountry users—including hikers and scramblers—are being advised to leave a wide margin for error during this seasonal transition.

“Stick to simple, low angle terrain and avoid all overhead avalanche hazards,” Thursdays warning reads.