VANCOUVER
Vancouver

Squamish bear attack was 'defensive in nature': BCCOS

This photo posted to social media on May 14, 2024 shows a conservation officer installing a sign warning people about bears on a trial. (Image credit: Facebook/Conservation Officer Service) This photo posted to social media on May 14, 2024 shows a conservation officer installing a sign warning people about bears on a trial. (Image credit: Facebook/Conservation Officer Service)
Share

A mother bear that bit a woman on a trail in Squamish last week will not be captured or killed, according to officials.

The BC Conservation Officer Service posted an update online Tuesday, saying an investigation has determined the bear attack was "defensive in nature."

The woman was bitten on Friday around 8 p.m. while walking her dog on a trail south of Bailey Street.

"The dog ran off into thick brush. The woman then noticed two bear cubs and was suddenly charged and bitten by the sow, which ran off," the social media update says, reiterating that the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"Conservation officers remained in the area for several days during their investigation, which included an assessment of the attack site, as well as interviews with the victim."

Trails that were closed have been reopened but the BC COS is urging people to exercise caution, carry bear spray and keep their pets leashed.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bouchard scores late to lift Oilers over Canucks, tie series

After a final frame that saw the visiting Vancouver Canucks claw their way back and tie the game late, a slap shot from the point by Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard with 38 seconds left (until what seemed like certain overtime) iced the 3-2 victory for Edmonton to knot the series.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Edmonton

Calgary

Lethbridge

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News