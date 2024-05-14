Squamish bear attack was 'defensive in nature': BCCOS

A mother bear that bit a woman on a trail in Squamish last week will not be captured or killed, according to officials.

The BC Conservation Officer Service posted an update online Tuesday, saying an investigation has determined the bear attack was "defensive in nature."

The woman was bitten on Friday around 8 p.m. while walking her dog on a trail south of Bailey Street.

"The dog ran off into thick brush. The woman then noticed two bear cubs and was suddenly charged and bitten by the sow, which ran off," the social media update says, reiterating that the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"Conservation officers remained in the area for several days during their investigation, which included an assessment of the attack site, as well as interviews with the victim."

Trails that were closed have been reopened but the BC COS is urging people to exercise caution, carry bear spray and keep their pets leashed.