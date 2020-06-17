VANCOUVER -- B.C. Paralympian and disability advocate Rick Hansen has been named to the honorary board of the Paralympic Foundation of Canada alongside two others.

Senator Chantal Petitclerc, one of the most decorated Paralympians in Canadian history, and Paralympic broadcaster Scott Russell are the first members of the newly established board.

It aims to recognize contributions of Paralympic supporters and grow para sports across the country.

Hansen's 40,000-kilometre wheelchair journey as part of the Man in Motion World Tour began in Vancouver in 1985 to create awareness of the potential of people with disabilities.