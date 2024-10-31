Richmond RCMP issue 2nd appeal for help finding Indigenous woman missing since August

Mounties in Richmond have issued a second appeal for help finding an Indigenous woman first reported missing back in August.

Despite investigating "several leads" on the whereabouts of Kari Anne Stiele-Jules since she was last seen on Aug. 22, Richmond RCMP said in a news release Thursday that she remains missing.

One of the leads investigators pursued involved a "possible sighting" near the intersection of West Pender and Bute streets in downtown Vancouver's Coal Harbour neighbourhood, police said, adding that Stiele-Jules is "known to frequent" the city's downtown.

"Kari Anne was last seen wearing a dark purple scarf, white t-shirt, black jacket, grey sweatpants and black shoes," Mounties said in their release.

"Based on the subsequent missing person investigation, Richmond RCMP believe that Kari Anne may also be wearing a veil and head covering."

Police describe Stiele-Jules as a 36-year-old Indigenous woman with long brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'5" tall.

Police also shared multiple photos of Stiele-Jules wearing a veil and head covering in their latest appeal for information.

Stiele-Jules' last confirmed whereabouts in Richmond was in the 7000 block of Westminster Highway around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 22. Police issued their first appeal for information on her disappearance on Aug. 28.

Anyone with information on Stiele-Jules whereabouts is encouraged to call their local police or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477) and quote Richmond RCMP file number 2024-26653, police said.