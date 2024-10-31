VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Richmond RCMP issue 2nd appeal for help finding Indigenous woman missing since August

    Richmond woman Kari Anne Stiele-Jules has been missing since August, according to police. (Richmond RCMP) Richmond woman Kari Anne Stiele-Jules has been missing since August, according to police. (Richmond RCMP)
    Share

    Mounties in Richmond have issued a second appeal for help finding an Indigenous woman first reported missing back in August.

    Despite investigating "several leads" on the whereabouts of Kari Anne Stiele-Jules since she was last seen on Aug. 22, Richmond RCMP said in a news release Thursday that she remains missing.

    One of the leads investigators pursued involved a "possible sighting" near the intersection of West Pender and Bute streets in downtown Vancouver's Coal Harbour neighbourhood, police said, adding that Stiele-Jules is "known to frequent" the city's downtown.

    "Kari Anne was last seen wearing a dark purple scarf, white t-shirt, black jacket, grey sweatpants and black shoes," Mounties said in their release.

    "Based on the subsequent missing person investigation, Richmond RCMP believe that Kari Anne may also be wearing a veil and head covering."

    Police describe Stiele-Jules as a 36-year-old Indigenous woman with long brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'5" tall.

    Police also shared multiple photos of Stiele-Jules wearing a veil and head covering in their latest appeal for information.

    Stiele-Jules' last confirmed whereabouts in Richmond was in the 7000 block of Westminster Highway around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 22. Police issued their first appeal for information on her disappearance on Aug. 28.

    Anyone with information on Stiele-Jules whereabouts is encouraged to call their local police or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477) and quote Richmond RCMP file number 2024-26653, police said. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News