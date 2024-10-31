Golden Ears Park closed indefinitely due to atmospheric river damage

A popular Metro Vancouver park will be closed for the foreseeable future because the road used to access it was seriously damaged during an atmospheric river.

The storm, which hit on Oct. 19, produced record-breaking rainfall and caused road washouts, flooding and mudslides. Four people died as a result.

Golden Ears Park has been closed since Oct. 19 due to flooding.

On Wednesday, an announcement from Alouette Parks, which oversees operations confirmed that the road will remain closed “until further notice” and shared images of the damage.

“Campgrounds in the park are currently closed, and vehicle access is not available to designated day use area parking lots,” the social media post said.

“There is no timeline for re-opening the road at this time.”