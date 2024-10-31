Mounties in B.C. seize 'largest, most sophisticated drug super lab in Canada'

Mounties in British Columbia are set to announce details of the seizure of what investigators are calling the largest and most sophisticated drug "super lab" in Canada.

A news release Thursday from the RCMP's federal policing program in the Pacific region says an international organized crime group is suspected of using the lab to manufacture fentanyl and methamphetamine for domestic and international markets.

David Teboul, an assistant commissioner with the federal RCMP in the Pacific region, is expected to reveal more details about the operation during a news conference Thursday at 1 p.m. PT.

The news release does not indicate where or when the lab was discovered or whether any arrests have been made in connection with its operation.

According to the release, investigators seized "record numbers of drugs, precursor chemicals (and) firearms" from the lab site, calling the enforcement operation "unprecedented" for the RCMP.

In August, five men were arrested and charged after Mounties seized a drug-producing super lab in the Metro Vancouver suburbs.

Investigators uncovered the operation after executing search warrants in Maple Ridge and Coquitlam, including one property that housed a "sophisticated, economic-based synthetic drug lab that was capable of producing multi-kilograms of MDMA per cycle," police said at the time.

The RCMP's federal policing program in the Pacific region encompasses B.C. and the Yukon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.