Restaurants warned of take-out scam pushed by opponents of B.C. vaccine card rules
Some people opposed to B.C.’s new vaccine card system may try to scam local restaurants on Monday as the province rolls out its new system designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, warns an industry representative.
Starting Monday, residents will need to show proof of vaccination in order to dine-in at restaurants, a move that has widespread public support.
However, the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association says some potential customers aren’t happy about it and are encouraging others to make phony take-out orders to punish restaurants upholding the new government-mandated plan.
Specifically, the association has been made aware of social media posts encouraging the scam.
“The whole thing is irresponsible. It's unbelievable, it's selfish,” said Ian Tostensen, the association’s president.
“I’m disgusted that people would target any industry – in this case, ours,” he said.
Tostenson said he’s also hearing from concerned restaurant owners who've been threatened with legal action by anti-vaccine advocates. This, despite the fact that the rule was not created by restaurants, but rather imposed by the government.
Experts have said that legal challenges against vaccine passports would be unlikely to succeed. However, a Calgary-based legal foundation has threatened to take the B.C. government to court if officials refuse to allow medical and religious exemptions. The province has said there will be no exemptions to the rule, which is intended to be temporary and scheduled to end in January, though officials have said it may be extended, if necessary.
Vaccines are proven to be safe, effective, and reduce the likelihood of severe illness and hospitalization. As of Sept. 9, all COVID-19 patients under the age of 50 who were hospitalized in B.C.’s intensive care units were unvaccinated.
On Monday, residents will need to have received at least one vaccine to access restaurants and other non-essential services, and by Oct. 24 they will need to have received two doses.
