Rescue crews used a long-line to extricate a hiker who got stuck on a popular North Shore trail on Monday, in their first rescue of 2019.

The rescue team was called in following a 911 call made to RCMP. They were able to use the hiker's phone to track his location to a rugged, steep area.

Peter Haigh, a search manager with North Shore Rescue, says the man was lost while hiking the BCMC trail.

"For whatever reason, he missed the trail and came off," said Haigh.

Footage from CTV's Chopper 9 shows the hiker being airlifted to safety and deposited back at North Shore Rescue's headquarters.

Haigh says the man was uninjured and is "in good shape."

But he says it's a good reminder that winter conditions are very different in the city and on the mountains.

"The weather up there is very cold," said Haigh. "You need traction, you need boots, you need all the equipment you would need if you get stuck."