North Shore Rescue's record-breaking year isn't over just yet.

Volunteers were called out Sunday evening to rescue a father and his five-year-old son who got lost while hiking with their two dogs near Whyte Lake.

Search manager Peter Haigh said the family was unprepared for the hike, lacking a flashlight that would have proven hugely helpful after darkness fell.

"If you hit the trail any time of day – even going early morning – carry a flashlight in your pocket," Haigh said. "This would probably not have been a call if they had a flashlight and been able to see the trails."

The father, Frank Christiaens, said they lost their way while looking for one of their dogs, which had wandered off the trail. Fortunately, search crews were able to obtain the family's coordinates and walk them out within a few hours of being called out.

After being escorted to safety, Christiaens said he was very grateful for the rescuers' efforts.

"It's an amazing organization and incredible team. Very happy and wish them all the best in the New Year," he said.

The rescue marked the 142nd callout of 2018 for North Shore Rescue, whose previous record of 139 was set in 2015. One factor potentially contributing to their busy year is missing trail markers, which someone has apparently been removing from the area on purpose.

"We've marked the trails and they've taken the markers down, which is a bit frustrating for us," Haigh said. "These trails are quite close to a number of people who aren't necessarily really outdoorspeople and if the markers are on the trail, then of course it's a lot easier to find your way around."

North Shore Rescue has reported similar problems in previous years, including on Crown Mountain. It's unclear who is responsible or why they're doing it, but volunteers have speculated it could be for aesthetic reasons.