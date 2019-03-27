

CTV News Vancouver





Reports of a possible gunshot resulted in heavily armed police officers descending on Vancouver's South Cambie neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to Const. Jason Doucette, police responded to a 911 call about what was described as the sound of a gunshot at a home on Cambie Street and West 27th Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

"Many police resources have been deployed, including the Emergency Response Team and negotiators," Doucette said in an email, adding that "a multi-dwelling residence is currently the focus of the investigation and officers are carefully working to determine if anyone is injured and to determine if shots were indeed fired."

Footage from CTV's Chopper 9 showed police officers as well as members of the Emergency Response Team with their guns drawn, but the scene did not seem frantic. Officers appeared to be spread out across several blocks around the scene of the incident.

At least one man could be seen in handcuffs, and officers could be seen moving towards a house.

Cambie Street was closed to traffic between King Edward Avenue and 29th Avenue as a result.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available