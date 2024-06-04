Renewing your mortgage? Planning is key amid polarizing challenges, say Vancouver Island brokers
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
Mortgage brokers on Vancouver Island say many clients going through renewals are feeling stressed by their future financial picture. And some think planning is key in a polarizing housing market where the Bank of Canada rate brings trickle down effects.
“When everything is as tight as it is, when the housing market is so crunched: Any changes in the interest rates is going to impact everybody. It’s not just people that currently own a home or (are) trying to get into the market,” says Together Against Poverty Society’s executive director Douglas King
In a pricey market where some property owners invest in single family homes with a rental suite, the non-profit says it’s seen a lot of pressure on tenants for rent increases to help pay for the increased cost of owning.
The Bank of Canada rate has steadily increased from one per cent in April 2022 to five per cent in April 2024. The next rate announcement is Wednesday, June 5.
“Right now it’s kind of sheer panic,” says Nowik Mortgage Team co-owner and broker Greg Nowik. “People are thinking their payments are going to go through the roof.”
The central Island broker has 35 years of experience in the industry – and believes it’s imperative clients review their entire financial picture before deciding on the best financing option for them.
“Interest rates on credit cards and car loans are fairly high too, so now is the time to take a look at the flexibility of your product and say what should I do right now,” says Nowik. “What’s the best utilization of my cash flow?”
CTV News polled 59 brokers across the country, asking for their input on the best type of mortgage to have right now. More than half, or 59 per cent, of respondents recommend a fixed rate mortgage; seven per cent selected variable and 34 per cent say it depends.
“The skills that families have had to learn to survive will go with them into the future. That’s the only positive I can think. And I know it’s very hard,” says former homeowner, Alvina Tyler.
According to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, more than two million mortgages are coming up for renewal in 2024 and 2025. Mortgage delinquency rates data from CMHC has slowly ebbed upward to a national average of 0.17 per cent in the last quarter of 2023 – although tracking for the metropolitan areas show Victoria bucks the trend.
It shares the lowest rate of 0.08 per cent in the country with Sherbrooke, Quebec.
“I think that’s largely explained by the various demographic and economic factors that are unique to Victoria compared to Vancouver and Toronto,” says CMHC economist Michael Mak.
Mak says the job landscape is one factor. “A much larger proportion of employment in Victoria is public administration, so basically your various government employment, which is generally very stable. People employed in those sectors aren’t really subject to too much job loss chances.”
The region’s older population is another – as they tend to have less left to pay on a mortgage and more equity.
“It’s just as sensible to rent right now,” says Bruce Switzer. He’s recently moved to Victoria from Tucson, Arizona – and has been surprised by the Island market’s affordability for comparable properties after selling his acreage with a pool in the U.S.
“We watch, and if there was some real terrific deal came along, we’d probably jump on it,” he says.
TAPS says younger generations, especially people under 30, don’t have the option to own so there’s a need to ensure rental options are maintained.
“We would actually love to see some programs that support landlords, that actually help them through these changes if their costs have increased to make it so that they can stay landlords,” says King. “But to get those they should have to disclose their revenue and their income just like tenants and show that they deserve them.”
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Renewing your mortgage? Planning is key amid polarizing challenges, say Vancouver Island brokers
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.
'Honest mistake': Freeland on PBO carbon tax analysis error, dodges when asked about muzzling watchdog
Amid renewed scrutiny over the cost of Canada's consumer carbon tax, following a miscalculation by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is standing by the Liberal policy, calling the error an 'honest mistake.'
How to spot a toxic workplace before accepting a job offer
The excitement of starting a new job can quickly subside once signs emerge that the workplace culture is toxic.
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from water at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
A nine-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
Canadian D-Day veteran Bill Cameron dies just days before 80th anniversary events
Second World War veteran Bill Cameron died just one day before turning 100 and less than a week before he would join a delegation of Canadians to France to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Inside Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
Judge reserves decision of the fate of two dogs in fatal Calgary attack
A hearing held in a Calgary courtroom on Tuesday, saw arguments from a lawyer representing the city of Calgary and a defence lawyer for Denis Bagaric, who is the owner of two dogs that were present for a fatal attack against an elderly woman in 2022.
Father of Alaska woman killed in murder-for-hire plot dies during memorial ride marking her death
The father of an Alaska woman killed in a murder-for-hire scheme in 2019 died during a weekend memorial motorcycle ride commemorating the fifth anniversary of her death.
The man in front of the tank: How journalists smuggled out the iconic Tiananmen Square photo
The shot is iconic: an unidentified man in a white shirt, hands full of bags, facing off against a column of tanks on Beijing’s Avenue of Eternal Peace, after the Chinese Communist Party ordered a bloody military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Machete-wielding woman charged after allegedly taking taxi on multi-city ride in B.C.
A Vancouver Island woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly brandishing a machete and taking a taxicab on a multi-city ride across Greater Victoria after the driver asked her to pay her fare.
-
Humanist group 'vindicated' with admission that Vancouver council prayer breached neutrality
The B.C. Humanist Association has withdrawn a legal threat against the City of Vancouver over the inclusion of prayers at Mayor Ken Sim's inaugural council meeting.
-
This brave kitten risked it all and saved his siblings on a B.C. farm
At just two weeks old, a starving orphaned kitten stranded in a bucket with his three siblings went on what rescuers describe as an incredible journey – and now he has a name befitting his nature.
Kelowna
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Edmonton
-
'Respect their privacy': McDavid keeps his cool as he's mobbed by fans during beer run
Connor McDavid does his own beer runs. He's just like us. The only difference is that he's mobbed by fans when he's loading the beers in his trunk.
-
Driver of stolen car killed in Tuesday morning crash in north Edmonton
One person was killed in a crash near Londonderry Mall and M.E. LaZerte School early Tuesday morning.
-
'Worth it': Oilers' Stanley Cup veterans embrace long, gruelling road to Final
Experience handling pressure is one of the benefits players who've been this far in the playoffs bring to teams in the Stanley Cup final, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says.
Calgary
-
Country superstar Shania Twain stops to dine at southern Alberta café
Staff at a southern Alberta eatery were thrilled to meet country superstar Shania Twain when she and her husband stopped in for a meal recently.
-
City's sale of Midfield Heights properties has started
Parcels of a prime 24-acre site went up for sale to developers by the City of Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Case of Calgary woman seeking MAID will hear arguments from two advocacy groups
Two Canadian advocacy groups have been granted intervener status in the case of a 27-year-old Calgary woman fighting for access to medical assistance in dying (MAID), despite her father’s objections.
Lethbridge
-
Expansion a priority as Lethbridge wastewater treatment plant nears capacity
The City of Lethbridge’s wastewater treatment plant is nearly at capacity as close to 30 million litres of water is treated every day.
-
Cruiser the black lab ready to join Lethbridge Police Service
The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) has added a second police dog to the team.
-
Southern Alberta gearing up for the summer tourist season
Hotels and attractions are preparing for an influx of visitors over the next few months. Tourism Lethbridge believes the industry will continue its bounce back from COVID-19 this summer.
Winnipeg
-
'We're building the city for the future': Improving Route 90 could cost Winnipeg over $586M: Report
A preliminary report outlining the costs associated with improving Route 90, and widening Kenaston Boulevard, has been released – and it’s expected to cost a pretty penny.
-
Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for part of northwestern Ontario
Tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for a portion of northwestern Ontario.
-
Fire stops production at iconic Manitoba company
Production has ground to a halt at an iconic Manitoba company.
Regina
-
Regina police seize drugs estimated to be worth more than $1 million
Fentanyl and other drugs seized in a recent drug trafficking investigation by Regina police is believed have a street value of over $1 million.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Renewing your mortgage? Here's what brokers in Regina and across Canada recommend
Those paying off a mortgage in Regina surely know the pain of increasing interest rates – with the Queen City ranking high above the national average in several metrics.
-
Here's when the Moose Jaw Warriors will raise their 2024 championship banner
As the Moose Jaw Warriors come off a season where the team won its first WHL Championship, a date has been set for the team to raise its first banner to the rafters.
Saskatoon
-
'Dangerous and unsafe workplaces': Saskatoon Public Library workers vote for job action
Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) staff have overwhelmingly voted in favour of job action over wages and concerns about violent incidents at work.
-
They might honk back: Saskatoon drivers are dodging gaggles of geese and goslings
Some drivers had to deal with a wildlife hazard in downtown Saskatoon when a gaggle of geese decided to take a stroll near the bandshell on Spadina Crescent.
-
Sask. breast cancer patients, advocates call for change to new screening guidelines
Advocates for breast cancer awareness are calling for reforms to Canada’s new breast cancer screening guidelines that were released last week.
Toronto
-
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.
-
New York man charged in sports betting scandal that led to former Raptor Jontay Porter's ban from NBA
A New York man was charged Tuesday in a sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban Jontay Porter for life, with the charges marking the first known criminal fallout from the matter.
-
Mom of teen who died at Ont. school urges all to hold their kids tight
The mother of a 16-year-old with special needs who died at his eastern Ontario high school last month says she is broken because her boy is gone, and she wants everyone to hold their own children tight.
Montreal
-
Quebec legislature unanimously condemns the idea of making province bilingual
In a vote that received the unanimous support of all elected officials, the National Assembly 'vigorously rejects' the comments of Liberal MP Angelo Iacono that Quebec would be stronger if it were an officially bilingual province.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'I would give my left arm to get 1.69 per cent': Montrealers bracing for interest rate change
Montreal resident Jamie Goren is bracing for the Bank of Canada interest rate change this week as his mortgage is up for renewal this fall.
-
Woman, 67, arrested in connection with Robert Miller sex-assault investigation
Montreal police arrested a woman in connection with the sex-assault investigation into billionaire Robert Miller.
Ottawa
-
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from water at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
A nine-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT What should you do in Ottawa to get the best mortgage?
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
-
5 injured, 1 critical after Highway 7 crash west of Carleton Place
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash between a car and a pick-up truck west of Carleton Place on Tuesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Here's what a Maritime mortgage broker suggests to get the best rates on your upcoming renewal
Some Maritime mortgage holders are anxiously awaiting a Wednesday announcement when the Bank of Canada will provide an update on the key interest rate.
-
Cape Breton student only Canadian to receive prestigious medical school scholarship
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
-
Eastern Passage, N.S., man facing child pornography charges
An Eastern Passage, N.S., man is facing several child pornography charges after a home was searched in the community last week.
London
-
Jury returns with verdict at disturbing child sexual abuse case
After starting deliberations Thursday night, the jury at a disturbing case of child abuse has returned with its verdicts.
-
Man on electric scooter struck at Dundas and Colborne streets
A male pedestrian has been struck at the intersection of Dundas and Colborne streets.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Unexpected twists as homeowners navigate lending rates
A Bank of Canada decision on whether to adjust the interest rate is expected Wednesday. It will come as a growing number of homeowners find themselves in unfamiliar territory.
Kitchener
-
Community drug warning remains in place as overdoses, drug deaths rise in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region is experiencing an increase in reported overdoses, drug poisonings and suspected deaths.
-
Why we're seeing lower prices for imported strawberries
While the cost of groceries remains high, surprisingly one item is being sold relatively cheaply right now – imported strawberries.
-
University of Guelph not being fined $20K for pro-Palestine encampment location, despite original claim
The University of Guelph said it was being fined $20,000 per day for non-compliance because a pro-Palestine encampment was obstructing the evacuation pathway from a campus building.
Northern Ontario
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Harder than anything': Ontario family's mortgage payments to increase by more than $2,000
An Ontario mother said her mortgage payments are about to practically double – translating to more than $2,000 extra per month if interest rates don’t dip on Wednesday – and it’s 'harder than anything' she’s ever faced.
-
With shelters full, homeless encampments growing in Greater Sudbury
Officials in Sudbury say homeless shelters are at capacity and the number of people living in encampments is growing.
-
Concern over $5 Sudbury landfill user fee
A Sudbury city councillor says an internal memo about a new landfill user fee leaked to the public has prompted concern.
N.L.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.