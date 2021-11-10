Remembrance Day 2021: Watch the Vancouver ceremony online

VANCOUVER -

For the second year in a row, officials encouraged observers to mark Remembrance Day at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A modified version of the annual ceremony was held Thursday in Vancouver, and could be watched live from home.

The ceremony, which began at 10:30 a.m., was featured in a one-hour CTV News Vancouver special, and our newscasts will feature highlights from the event.

If you couldn't watch it live, you can watch the ceremony here in the video embedded below.

There was no parade this year, and no screens were set up at the site for viewing. A limited number of dignitaries were invited to attend the event in person.

At Victory Square, which the public was asked to avoid to protect veterans attending in person, there will be no public wreath-laying permitted until after 4 p.m., the City of Vancouver said.

