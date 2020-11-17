VANCOUVER -- A Christian middle school in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has "functionally" closed for two weeks after six people tested positive for COVID-19, according to health officials.

Abbotsford Christian School, which is split into three campuses, temporarily shut down its middle school "due to the staffing challenges presented by the exposure," Fraser Health said in a news release.

Officials haven't said how many of the positive coronavirus cases were students, teachers or other staff members.

Abbotsford Christian School said all of the students and staff from its middle school, which covers grades 5 through 8, have also been asked to self-isolate until Nov. 24 as a precaution.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those in our community who have tested positive for COVID-19," executive director Julius Siebenga said in a news release. "We commend our staff and families for doing their part in following the health and safety protocols and for navigating this challenging time together."

In-person classes are resuming at the elementary and secondary campuses Wednesday after the buildings undergo a "thorough cleaning," according to the school.

Whenever a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19, Fraser Health said public health staff work "closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact management process to maintain close communication with the school community."