VANCOUVER -- Police have released surveillance images of a man suspected of stealing Indigenous drums and regalia from a parked van in downtown Vancouver.

The stolen items – which authorities described as "priceless in terms of cultural significance" – belong to a group of drummers, dancers and singers from the Lake Babine First Nation in northern B.C.

Two of the items have been recovered since the Jan. 15 theft, but the rest remain unaccounted for. On Tuesday, police urged anyone with information on their whereabouts to come forward.

"The true value of this ceremonial clothing and drums is not monetary," Sgt. Aaron Roed said in a news release. "We believe that someone knows where these items are. We just want them returned."

Roed said the stolen items can be dropped off at a public place, such as a community centre, or returned directly to the Lake Babine First Nation.

The group's van was broken into in a parking lot near West Pender and Richard streets. Police said the thief made off with nine pieces of Indigenous regalia, traditional boots and five drums, all of which are used during cultural ceremonial presentations.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, and on Tuesday released two images of a man boarding a TransLink bus with two dark grey suitcases that investigators believe contained the stolen items.

The suspect, described as a man with a medium build, was wearing dark pants, a black puffy vest and a dark camouflage hooded sweatshirt. He took a bus that was heading east on West Hastings Street.

Police asked anyone with information on the suspect's identity to call the Vancouver Police Department or Crime Stoppers.