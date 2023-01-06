'Really disheartening': Thieves snatched safe from Maple Ridge non-profit, RCMP say

Mounties are appealing to the public for help tracking down a pair of suspects involved in an alleged break-and-enter at a non-profit business in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the suspects entered the building in the 22700 block of Dewdney Truck Road at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Thursday and left a short time later with a safe.

"This is really disheartening to have happened after the holidays," said Cpl. Julie Klaussner in a news release Friday. "These individuals are reprehensible and we will do everything that we can to locate these individuals and hold them responsible for their crime."

RCMP said both of the suspects were wearing distinctive clothing.

The first suspect was seen wearing a Nike Tilley-style hat, a red bandana, a black jacket, grey pants and red shoes, and was carrying a duffle bag.

The other suspect was wearing a black Kappa jacket with black pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-467-7647.