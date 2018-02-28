

CTV Vancouver





B.C. police have issued a warning about threatening phone calls targeting Metro Vancouver women.

According to RCMP, a male caller usually starts by identifying the woman by her name and address. He claims he has been watching her through cameras he’s installed in her home.

Then, he demands the victim engage in “sexually explicit” conversation with him and threatens to kill her or a family member if she does not.

“There is no evidence at this time that the caller has actually installed the cameras,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a news release.

Instead, police believe he gathers information from victims’ social media.

Most victims have received the calls on their home phone number, but some women who work at lingerie and swimwear stores have gotten calls at work. Shoihet said police believe the calls are linked.

Investigators believe he uses some kind of software or an app to change his phone number to spoof caller identification. Victims have described him speaking in a quiet voice.

The disturbing calls started in 2017.

RCMP advise anyone who thinks they might be the target of one of these calls to record the phone number and hang up without engaging in conversation with the caller. They should also report the incident to police immediately.