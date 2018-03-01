

Andrew Weichel, CTV Vancouver





As police investigate a series of threatening phone calls to women across B.C.'s Lower Mainland, one victim who managed to record part of the startling interaction is sharing her story.

Chilliwack resident Denise McKay told CTV News she was at home with her family the evening of Feb. 15 when their landline started ringing. She missed the first call, but picked up when the phone rang again seconds later.

Somehow, the man on the line knew McKay's name.

"I thought OK, it's somebody I know," she said. "The threatening tone in his voice is what startled me – that's when I knew it wasn't anybody I knew, and wasn't somebody I wanted to talk to."

The mystery caller claimed to have set up cameras in the family’s home, and told McKay he had associates in her neighbourhood who were ready to attack her.

"They were going to come into my home and hurt me if I didn't listen," McKay said.

It was around this point in the conversation that McKay's daughter picked up the other line and started recording, beginning as McKay was starting to challenge the man's claims.

"If you've got cameras on me, what am I doing right now?" she asks in the recording.

"Hey, shut up and listen," the caller responds. "I don't have time for your little girl games that you want to play."

"If you know where I live, where do I live?" McKay demands.

The stranger then gives up and hangs up the phone.

According to police, the man who has been terrorizing women over the phone since last year usually claims to have surveillance cameras watching them. He also is known to order victims to engage in sexually explicit conversations, and threaten to harm them or a loved one if they refuse.

Fortunately, police said at least some of the caller’s claims appear to be baseless.

"There is no evidence at this time that the caller has actually installed the cameras," Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a news release Wednesday.

McKay said her caller did not demand anything sexual, though she interrupted him early on in their conversation.

"I stopped him before he could even get into his spiel that he wanted to say, honestly," she said.

The man did indicate he wanted money from her, however.

Women who have been targeted in the calls range in age from early 20s to late 70s. Some were employees in lingerie or swimwear shops.

Police said anyone who receives one of the calls should hang up immediately, record the caller's number and report the incident to law enforcement. They also recommend blocking the caller to help prevent it from happening again.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure and Nafeesa Karim