Police have released a voice recording they say online scam artists have been using to target Chinese nationals living in Metro Vancouver in a bid to prevent others from becoming victims.

RCMP first warned the public about the alleged online kidnapping scheme in July. According to police, fraudsters falsely claiming to represent the Chinese government connected with several female Chinese students studying in the Vancouver area. The scammers allegedly tried to either extort money from students directly or orchestrate a fake kidnapping in order to get ransom money from the victims’ families in China.

“Once a connection is made, the suspects quickly shape the scheme to suit the victim’s personal details through a series of questions posed to the victim,” Sgt. Annie Linteau said in a release.

Victims initially receive an automated call in Mandarin from what appears to be a phone number associated with the Chinese consulate. RCMP released that voice recording along with an English translation on Thursday.

“This is a notice from Chinese Embassy. You have a document has not been collected for a few days. Please bring relevant identifications while attending the Embassy. Today is the last day to collect. If you need further inquiry, press one. An yiliu will provide you with human service,” the message says.

Police said if victims respond to the call, they speak to a person who says they are a police officer or a government representative. Then, the scheme unfolds.

“The schemes are designed to make the victims believe they are in some way implicated in an investigation in China and are convinced to pay an amount of money for the issue to be resolved,” Linteau said.

In some cases, victims have been instructed to isolate themselves and avoid the Canadian police. Police allege the scammers then contact the victims’ families in China alleging that their loved one has been kidnapped and extort ransom money.

In November, three Chinese nationals studying in the Toronto area were found safe after they had each been coerced by scammers to go into hiding.

Linteau said the RCMP is releasing the recording so that members of the public will know not to engage and simply hang up if they receive one of these calls.

She advised anyone who has concerns to contact the Chinese Consulate General themselves.