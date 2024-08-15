RCMP urges B.C. extortion victims to not pay perpetrators

The Mountie leading the national team formed to assist with investigations into extortion schemes targeting South Asian businesses is urging potential victims to avoid paying perpetrators.

The RCMP’s National Coordination Support Team was formed earlier this year to assist the Surrey RCMP, Edmonton Police Service, and Peel Regional Police after all three forces \saw spikes in extortion attempts of South Asian businesses in their jurisdictions.

Supt. Adam MacIntosh says handing over money to those making threats will only add to the problem.

“As long as they meet with success, they’re going to continue doing what they’re doing,’ he told CTV News.

Surrey RCMP told CTV News that since November of 2023, it’s received 19 extortion complaints targeting the South Asian community that it’s actively investigating.

The latest came this past weekend, when police say shots were fired and an arson attempt was made at a home in the Port Kells neighbourhood.

However, as of now, the detachment says no charges have been laid in any of these investigations.

Last Month several people were arrested and charged in Edmonton related to a series of shootings and attempted arsons known as “Project Gaslight.”

“The fundamental component is around organized crime, this is an opportunity for organized crime to make money through intimidation of people who have money,” MacIntosh said.

MacIntosh said the success of that investigation is an example of what can happen when victims reach out and work with police, he encourages others to do the same.

“We certainly understand that this is a difficult thing for individuals, for business owners, and their families” he said.

“We want to work with them, and most importantly to work with the police of jurisdiction,” he continued.

“Fundamentally if it’s not being reported and people are paying, it’s very difficult for us to support and help deter these activities.”