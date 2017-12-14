

CTV Vancouver





Days after a masked intruder accosted a woman in her North Vancouver home, police are sharing a composite sketch in the hopes of tracking down a suspect.

The 30-year-old victim was alone when a man entered her ground-floor apartment through an unlocked patio door around 6 p.m. Monday.

He confronted her in her living room, but she managed to scare him away by pulling off his mask.

On Thursday, the RCMP released a sketch of the suspect and asked anyone with information on his identity to come forward.

Mounties describe him as a man, possibly Filipino, with a medium build who is 30 to 35 years old and 5-5 tall. He was wearing dark pants, a blue windbreaker-type jacket and a black ski mask.

Cpl. Richard De Jong said the fact the intruder was wearing a mask is an "unsettling" detail for investigators.

"He's hiding his identity," De Jong told CTV News this week. "Was he going for property, going for personal harm to her?"

The RCMP used a police dog to search the area of the apartment, located near 13 Street and St. Andrews Avenue, but were unable to track down a suspect.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the North Vancouver detachment at 604-985-1311.