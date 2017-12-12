

Police have issued a warning to the public after a masked man entered a North Shore resident's apartment and accosted her Monday night.

North Vancouver RCMP said the intruder managed to get in through an unlocked patio door at around 6 p.m., after the sun had gone down.

The resident, a 30-year-old woman, found him in her living room shortly after and was confronted. Fortunately, she managed to scare the intruder away.

"She screamed for help," Cpl. Richard De Jong said. "He came toward her and she put her hand out and was able to pull the mask off of him. At that point he ran out of the apartment."

Police were called to the ground-level apartment, located near 13 Street and St. Andrews Avenue, and searched the area with a police dog but were unable to track down a suspect.

While the victim wasn't physically injured, De Jong said the RCMP is very concerned about what the man might have intended to do.

"It's a bit unsettling for us to know he wore a mask," De Jong said. "He’s hiding his identity… was he going for property, or going for personal harm to her?"

The woman described the intruder as a man, possibly of Filipino descent, who is 30-35 years old, 5-5 tall and has a medium build. He was wearing dark pants, a blue windbreaker-type jacket and a black ski mask.

De Jong urged the public to make sure their doors and windows are locked, and asked anyone with information on Monday's incident to contact police.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson