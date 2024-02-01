VANCOUVER
    • RCMP renew calls for information on 2nd anniversary of B.C. man's murder

    A small memorial was left near where Dhinsa's body was found in 2022. (Photo: Castanet.net) A small memorial was left near where Dhinsa's body was found in 2022. (Photo: Castanet.net)
    Mounties are renewing their appeal for information two years after a man was found murdered on Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc territory near Kamloops.

    The B.C. RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit said the investigation into the 2022 death of 18-year-old Jagraj Dhinsa is "ongoing."

    "We are asking anyone with information related to this investigation, including Mr. Dhinsa's activities and whereabouts leading up to his death, to please contact the police," Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in a news release Thursday. "The murder of Jagraj Dhinsa was a senseless act of violence and the investigation remains a priority."

    On Jan. 29, 2022, Mounties were called to assist an ambulance in a parking lot on Chilcotin Road at approximately 8 a.m. Once they arrived on scene, they discovered Dhinsa's body with "obvious" injuries.

    Mounties said that the cause of his death has not been released in order to "protect the integrity of the investigation."

    After an autopsy, the B.C. Coroners Service determined Dhinsa was the victim of a homicide and evidence found near his body linked him to a black 2014 Honda Accord located on Dallas Drive at Lafarge Road in Kamloops.

    "It is important to police that the person(s) responsible for his murder be held accountable and it is even more important for Mr. Dhinsa's family to be provided with some semblance of closure so that they can begin to heal from the terrible ordeal," said Smart.

    Anyone with information or surveillance video related to this investigation is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit's information line at 877-987-8477.

