RCMP investigating reports of fraudsters posing as Northern Health employees

Mounties are investigating a series of reported fraud incidents involving suspects allegedly posing as Northern Health employees.

In a news release Wednesday, Prince George RCMP said they're looking into incidents first reported by the health authority on April 2. Police said suspects may be going to victims' homes "under the guise of being Northern Health employees."

In a series of social media posts shared earlier this month, Northern Health said they'd gotten reports of "fraudulent phone calls," with callers being told they'd "won a prize or a free safety inspection."

The health authority advised anyone getting those calls to double check their origins before sharing personal information, or making a purchase or donation.

The RCMP echoed that advice, urging locals to be cautious.

"We are reminding the public not to open their home to anyone they were not expecting or have not previously set up an at-home appointment with," said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper in the news release.

"Even if a person attends your home with what appears to be legitimate credentials, it is always a good idea to call that company yourself to double check the information."

Anyone who has been approached by someone claiming to be from Northern Health or Fire Smart is asked to call Prince George RCMP's non-emergency line.

Additionally, anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of fraud should contact their local police department and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.