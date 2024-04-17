VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • RCMP investigating reports of fraudsters posing as Northern Health employees

    A person is seen knocking on a door in this undated stock image. (Shutterstock) A person is seen knocking on a door in this undated stock image. (Shutterstock)
    Share

    Mounties are investigating a series of reported fraud incidents involving suspects allegedly posing as Northern Health employees.

    In a news release Wednesday, Prince George RCMP said they're looking into incidents first reported by the health authority on April 2. Police said suspects may be going to victims' homes "under the guise of being Northern Health employees."

    In a series of social media posts shared earlier this month, Northern Health said they'd gotten reports of "fraudulent phone calls," with callers being told they'd "won a prize or a free safety inspection."

    The health authority advised anyone getting those calls to double check their origins before sharing personal information, or making a purchase or donation.

    The RCMP echoed that advice, urging locals to be cautious.

    "We are reminding the public not to open their home to anyone they were not expecting or have not previously set up an at-home appointment with," said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper in the news release.

    "Even if a person attends your home with what appears to be legitimate credentials, it is always a good idea to call that company yourself to double check the information."

    Anyone who has been approached by someone claiming to be from Northern Health or Fire Smart is asked to call Prince George RCMP's non-emergency line.

    Additionally, anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of fraud should contact their local police department and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    Earthquake jolts southern Japan

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.

    Ancient skeletons unearthed in France reveal Mafia-style killings

    More than 5,500 years ago, two women were tied up and probably buried alive in a ritual sacrifice, using a form of torture associated today with the Italian Mafia, according to an analysis of skeletons discovered at an archeological site in southwest France.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News