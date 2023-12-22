RCMP investigating 2 restaurant shootings in Richmond, B.C., this week

RICHMOND -

Mounties in Richmond they are investigating two shootings at local restaurants within the past week.

RCMP say they responded to two eateries after receiving separate reports of shots being fired on Monday and Wednesday.

Police say both shootings happened when the restaurants were closing - the first at around 10:30 p.m. and the second at 11:30 p.m.

Richmond RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dennis Hwang says in a statement that the shootings appear to have been targeted and aren't connected to the B.C. gang conflict.

Hwang says there will be increased police presence in the affected areas as the investigation continues.

Investigators are asking for anyone who has information or dashcam footage to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.