VANCOUVER -- A rally will be held Tuesday night in support of a South Asian family that was targeted in an ugly incident at a Surrey, B.C., park.

Police were called after a couple allegedly threw trash and yelled at seniors and kids last week.

Video of what happened has been shared widely on social media. Family members have described it as racially motivated, and are questioning how the RCMP handled the incident.

One of the kids, nine-year-old Gurlal Gill, said he and the others involved "felt like people were treating us like garbage," and that he's now scared to go back to the park.

Supporters say they want to send a message that Surrey is a welcoming city for everyone.

The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Aspen Park, where the incident happened.

