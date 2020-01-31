VANCOUVER -- It'll be a soggy weekend in the Lower Mainland as most of the region has been placed under a rainfall warning.

Environment Canada issued the warning early Friday morning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast and parts of Vancouver Island.

"An intense low pressure system with subtropical moisture will bring heavy rain to the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Gibsons and Metro Vancouver today through to Saturday," Environment Canada said in its warning.

"The warm front associated with this system moved through the area (Thursday) night bringing rain, at times heavy. For Metro Vancouver, Bowen Island and Gibsons, there will be a break (Friday) afternoon as the warm front lifts north towards Squamish."

In parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, up to 120 millimetres of rain could accumulate. An additional 10 millimetres is expected to fall in the Howe Sound region.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts," the warning said.

The rain is expected to continue Saturday morning but ease off in the afternoon, leaving cloudy skies behind.

Sunday could even see some snow, with a 60 per chance of rain or flurries in the forecast.

Monday is expected to offer a brief reprieve from the rain during the day and see sun. However, periods of rain or snow are expected to return by the evening.

