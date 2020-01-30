VANCOUVER -- Vancouver might not be rid of cold, winter weather just yet as the weekend's forecast shows a chance of snow.

Environment Canada predicts the city could see periods of snow or rain on Sunday, with high temperatures reaching no warmer than 4 C that day.

Overnight lows could dip below freezing with a chance of flurries expected.

While Monday is predicted to see some sun during the day, there's a 70 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight.

Heavy rain ahead

Leading up to that chance of snow, however, Vancouver's in for a lot more rain.

Environment Canada's forecast suggests Thursday will be mostly cloudy during the day, with rain beginning by the afternoon. In the evening, that rain is expected to be heavy at times, with up to 25 millimetres accumulating.

Temperatures are expected to stay steady at around 9 C throughout the day and wind could pick up near the water.

Friday is also forecast to see heavy rain at times with highs of 11 C in Vancouver. Temperatures will start to cool down on Saturday, with lows of 2 C forecast.

