Radio 'jammers,' cash and drugs seized in Surrey traffic stop, RCMP say

    A traffic stop in Surrey earlier this month led to the seizure of four illegal police radio jammers, as well as cash and drugs, according to local Mounties.

    The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Nov. 1, Surrey RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

    Officers observed a vehicle "driving erratically" and conducted a traffic stop on 64 Avenue near 176 Street, police said.

    During the stop, officers "observed a jammer in plain sight," according to the release.

    Police said jammers can disrupt signals on cellphones and GPS systems, as well as police radios.

    The male driver was arrested for contravening the federal Radiocommunication Act. A female passenger was also arrested, and police seized 60 grams of methamphetamine, three other jammers and "a large amount of cash," RCMP said.

    Police issued violation tickets for the erratic driving, but charges have not been laid. Both driver and passenger were released at the scene pending further investigation, police said. 

