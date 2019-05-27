

CTV News Vancouver





West Vancouver's SPCA branch is asking for a helping hand for a young pug who suffers from a host of health problems.

Ziggy, a dog that first came to the SPCA in Duncan, needs treatment for a damaged eye and an ear infection, and is in desperate need of dental surgery for an overcrowded mouth.

"Ziggy is great with other animals and seems to enjoy company of kids and all people he meets on his journey," West Vancouver SPCA manager Charlotte Ellice said in a statement. "He has clearly been through a lot in his short lifetime."

The young pup was first transferred to Nanaimo before making his way to West Vancouver so he could get the extensive care he desperately needs.

The SPCA says Ziggy's care is expected to cost about $2,320. He is currently on medication to treat his ear infection and has a surgery booked to remove his unseeing eye, which is causing him pain.

He'll then need a month to recover before he's ready to be adopted.

Anyone who is able to donate is asked to contact the West Vancouver's SPCA branch at 604-922-4622 or can visit here.